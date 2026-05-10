Franklin Graham Honors the Love of Moms in ‘God Made a Mother’ Tribute

Reverend Franklin Graham shared a touching tribute for Mother’s Day on Sunday, one that highlighted the fact that God himself made mothers to care for their children.

In his social media post, Graham wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day! I remembered this narrative from many years back and thought you might enjoy it too. While the quotes of course aren’t actual, there is so much truth in it about the love of mothers.”

The narrative detailed how the Creator fashioned a person specifically suited to nurture, protect, and bring happiness to her family.

“At the dawn of time, God needed someone He could trust to love His precious children. And so, God made a mother,” the narrative read in part:

“Yes, I need someone who will love my children like . . . well, kind of like I do,” God must have said. “So, I’ll give each mother a heart the size of Texas, and if she’ll let me, I’ll fill it with my special, forever-kind of love. A love that resembles my own.” “Once I put a precious baby in her arms, she will never be the same. One day her children will grow up and move on, but she never will. A mother will fight for, and pray for, and sacrifice for her children for as long as she lives.” And so, God made a mother.

Social media users shared their thoughts in Graham’s post, one person writing, “Love this. That was my mother.”

“Thank you Franklin Graham for this beautiful Tribute. My mother did not want but one thing on Mother’s and that was for all of her 12 children to be at Sunday church services on Mother’s Day. We are what we are today all because of a Godly mother,” another person commented.

First lady Melania Trump joined Graham in writing a tribute to mothers for the holiday. In her piece for the Washington Post, she wrote that “Mothers are America’s strength.” “Together, let’s champion a new American model that restores the honor of motherhood by encouraging all women to lead boldly at work while also making family the cornerstone of our national future. I invite you to join me in prioritizing family as we shape a stronger America for the generations to come,” she wrote. The first lady this week honored American military mothers as the “soul of our nation” during an address given at the White House. In addition, her husband, President Donald Trump, honored Gold Star Moms and Angel Moms during a special event in the Rose Garden on Friday, according to Breitbart News.

Click here to read about the history of Mother’s Day in the United States.