Dem Rep. Lieu: ‘The Trump Coalition Has Completely Collapsed’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s coalition of voters “has completely collapsed.”

Partial transcript as follows:

LIEU: I would disagree that Republicans may have a nice- nine seat advantage, because that’s based on data from last term, and the Trump coalition has completely collapsed because of skyrocketing gas prices, surging inflation. And if you look at the polling data and the results we’ve had in special elections this year as well as last year, we think the Republicans may have an advantage of anywhere between three to five additional seats. That is not enough for them to stop a democratic blue wave coming this November. And the best thing to do when a court does something outlandish, like the Virginia Supreme Court is to get back up and fight and make sure we win in the midterms.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But that Virginia push by Democrats, you spent more than $60 million on that redistricting effort. Wouldn’t those funds have been better spent on those front line candidates and arguing on the issues?

LIEU: So what the Virginia Supreme Court did was not only wrong, it was disgraceful. They basically said, hey, Virginia, spend all this taxpayers’ money holding an election, do all this stuff and, oh, by the way, just kidding, that election didn’t count. The court could have stopped this by not having the election in the first place. They suckered the people of Virginia. It was a complete disgrace. Now, most of the money that Democrats spend in the race is called (c)(4) money, so that’s not direct, hard money that we’re going to need for races in the midterms. But it was taxpayers money that was wasted.