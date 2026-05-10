Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) revealed Friday that her ambitions go far beyond a run for the White House.

During an event in Chicago, Democrat strategist David Axelrod told her there were “a lot of people” who would like her to run for president in 2028, and asked for her thoughts, Fox News reported Sunday.

“You know, it’s funny because in this op-ed that Jeff Bezos paid for in The Washington Post, there was this line you had mentioned earlier about well ‘as a potential 2028 contender,’ XYZ, and in the context of that, it was very clear this was a veiled threat, right?” she stated, adding:

It was the elite saying, ‘If you want this job, you just stepped out of line, and we want you to know where the real power is. It’s in the modern-day barons who own the Post and own the algorithms, and we’re gonna… we’ll make an example out of you.’ What’s funny about that is that they assume that my ambition is positional. They assume that my ambition is a title or a seat. And my ambition is way bigger than that. My ambition is to change this country. Presidents come and go, Senate, House seats, elected officials, come and go but single payer healthcare is forever, a living wage is forever, worker’s rights are forever, women’s rights, all that.

The Democrat said she makes decisions by “observing the conditions of this country” and saying “what decision can I make today that is going to get us closer to that future, stronger faster better, than yesterday?”

In 2023, Breitbart News reported that a former aide to openly socialist Ocasio-Cortez had become the senior official in the New York State Communist Party.

Meanwhile, hard-left Democrats have reportedly been pushing for Ocasio-Cortez to run for president, and she is one of several other Democrat favorites to try and take back the White House, according to the Hill.

Those Democrat leaders include Gov. Gavin Newsom (CA), former Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (MI), former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Gov. Josh Shapiro (PA), and Gov. Andy Beshear (KY).

In March, Ocasio-Cortez was in the news for reportedly spending $2,000 in campaign funds to hire a celebrity make-up artist, and for tapping nearly $19,000 of campaign funds to pay for a psychiatrist who specializes in ketamine therapy, according to Breitbart News.

She also recently claimed it was possible the United States has “already had a gay president.”