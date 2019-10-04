Unemployment for African American Men Falls to Lowest Since 1973

The unemployment rate for African American men fell to 5.4 percent in September, the lowest level since December of 1973.

The overall African American unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 percent. The unemployment rate for African American women aged 20 and over was 4.6 percent, up two-tenths of a percentage point from August but still near multi-decade lows.

In December of 1973, the unemployment rate for African American men briefly fell to 5.2 percent. A month later, however, it jumped up to 6.3 percent and headed steadily upward as the U.S. economy fell into recession.

Those figures include season adjustments. Without seasonal adjustment, the unemployment rate for African American men was 5.0 in September, also the lowest rate since December 1973, when it was 4.9 percent.

The overall U.S. unemployment level hit its lowest since December 1969, according to data released by the government Friday.