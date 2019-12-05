Report: Jared Kushner Takes On China Trade Negotiations

Jared Kushner has increased his direct involvement in trade negotiations with China over the past two weeks, according to a report from Reuters.

The president’s son-in-law, who has accumulated a long list of responsibilities in the White Hosue, has added China trade talks to his duties, Reuters reported.

The White House confirmed Kushner’s involvement but did not provide specifics.

“Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Kushner has recently met with Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the United States,” Reuters said.

Cui this week lashed out at the U.S. and accused U.S. China hawks of attempting to build a “Berlin Wall” between the U.S. and China.

The South China Morning Post reported:

Speaking at the US-China Business Council’s annual gala in Washington on Wednesday, ambassador Cui Tiankai said “obstinate prejudice” was behind criticism directed at the Chinese government for its policies on trade and investment, Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region… “Extreme ideas such as decoupling, a new cold war, a clash of civilisations are having their way here,” he said. “Some people in this country are pointing fingers at the governing party and the national system of China, trying to rebuild the Berlin Wall between China and the US in the economic, technological and ideological fields.”

Kushner could not be reached for comment.