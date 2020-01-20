Delta Air Lines to Give Workers Extra Two Months of Pay

Delta Air Lines recently announced it will give its employees $1.6 billion in profit-sharing bonuses as a thank you for their hard work in 2019.

“That means every eligible employee will receive a check next month for 16.6% of their annual salary, which is the equivalent of an additional two months’ pay,” Q13 Fox reported.

Employees will receive their bonuses on Valentine’s Day, according to the Orange County Register.

“It will be the sixth year in a row that the airline has paid out more than $1 billion in profit-sharing payments.”

January 13, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said for years he got “beaten up” by Wall Street because “They thought the profits were theirs, and ‘Why are you giving the profits away to the employees?'”

“Wall Street has actually come full circle, and they realize that Delta is the most awarded airline in the world because of its employees,” he concluded.

Bastian has been with the airline for 20 years and stated that his most important role has been to “take care of our people, so that they can continue to take great care of our customers,” according to his LinkedIn profile.

Full-time and part-time employees, regardless of whether they are unionized, will receive the extra pay in addition to other benefits such as a 401(k) match.

The only people reportedly excluded from the bonuses were the company’s officers, directors, and general managers. However, they will receive their own performance-based rewards.

Last week, the 62-year-old Bastian said his job with Delta was the only one he ever wanted to do, adding that he enjoyed being able to give back the company’s employees.

“I’m at a season where I’m at my peak. I’m never going to do another job in my life. This is it. And I’m having a blast with it. I love the people, and I love the challenge,” he stated.

In October, the airline announced that it planned to take on 12,000 more workers in the coming months.

“We’re hiring pilots, we’re hiring flight attendants, we’re hiring ground staff. We’re hiring in all categories of the company,” Bastian said at the time.

“We’re the process of hiring 6,000 people this year and at least a like amount next year.”