Ohio Girl Raises Money from Jewelry Business to Donate to Youth Shelter

At just nine years old, Brooklyn Talley has already started and grown a business that has made more than $1,000 in a few weeks and has given some money back to the community.

Brooklyn decided to use some of the money she raised from her jewelry business, Little Charmers, and donate it to Daybreak Dayton, a homeless shelter and guidance center for at-risk youth and teens.

“I picked Daybreak to donate to because I wanted to help homeless people in need,” Brooklyn told WDTN. “It makes me very happy because I get to help people, and I get to make people happy.”

Through Little Charmers, she makes her own jewelry and gets many requests for “mask chains.” She takes 50 percent of all her proceeds and gives it away to a charity. So far, she has donated $1,000 to charity.

She had already donated to Caitlin’s Smiles, a charity that provides hospitalized children with kits containing arts and crafts and homemade cards.

But Brooklyn’s most recent donation is already making a big impact on Daybreak Dayton, proving that people can make a difference no matter how old they are.

“That was tremendously generous,” said Joan Schiml, Chief Development Officer of Daybreak Dayton. “Because $500 is a good amount of money for anyone to give. The money goes to use right away; it goes to things like keeping the shelter open, and keeping the shelter stocked with food.”

Brooklyn’s next charity she plans to donate to once she reaches her fundraising goal is Swim for Life Ohio, which provides free swimming lessons and teaches water safety to underprivileged children in Ohio.