Tesla Sues to Overturn Trump Tariffs on Imports From China

Tesla sued the Trump administration this week asking a federal court to stop tariffs on parts the electric automaker imports from China.

The lawsuit claims the tariffs are illegal. The company has asked the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York to to order the U.S. government to lift the tariffs and pay refunds, with interest, on tariffs already paid.

The lawsuit names U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as a defendant. Last year, Lighthizer’s office turned down a request from Tesla to exempt display screens it uses in its Model 3 electric cars from the 25 percent duty the U.S. has imposed.

The case is Tesla Inc. v. U.S., 20-03142, U.S. Court of International Trade (New York).

–UPI contributed to this report.