Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden took the stage last night with a simple political task: prove to the American people that he is more than “Basement Joe” — He needed to show that he has the temperament, mental acuity, physical stamina, and strength of character to be president.

Instead, Biden let loose an unprecedented torrent of lies and insults, yelling “shut up” when asked to articulate his views on the Supreme Court.

Biden lies unnecessarily, habitually, and without hesitation. When caught lying, he responds with nasty personal attacks.

Even more galling, Biden lies about things that he shouldn’t because they are easily checkable. There are publicly available facts that refute his data.

Take his claim about President Donald Trump’s taxes. He repeated the widespread lie that Trump paid only $750 in taxes in each of the first two years of his presidency. In fact, Trump paid millions but later claimed he had overpaid and only owed $750 — and that’s according to the New York Times.

Even more bizarrely, Biden went on to claim that Trump was able to avoid taxes because of changes Trump made to the tax code.

“Look, the tax code that put him in a position that he pays less tax than on the money a school teacher makes is because of him,” Biden said.

But Trump’s changes did not take effect until 2018 and would not have been filed until 2019. The New York Times story on Trump’s taxes covered only the years 2000-2017.

In other words, the Trump tax returns in question pre-date any Trump administration reforms of the tax code. Whatever provisions Trump employs to reduce his tax burden were in place while Biden was a U.S. senator and vice president.

Trump tried to call Biden out on this, asking why he hadn’t done anything about the tax code for all those years. Biden responds by going ballistic.

Trump: Why didn’t you do it over the last 25 years?

Biden: Because you weren’t president and screwing things up.

Trump: You were a Senator and [crosstalk]

Biden: You’re the worst president America has ever had. Come on.

Biden unleashed falsehoods from his mouth like an undead hydra spewing forth a toxic vomit cloud. His voice is a wheezy breath weapon that turns every subject it touches into lies.

“They’ve done nothing to help small businesses,” Biden puked.

Narrator voice: They spent hundreds of billions of dollars to support small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and capitalized unprecedented programs with the Federal Reserve to extend loans to small businesses.

Biden complained that there were 91 companies on the Fortune 500 who did not pay any taxes last year. That may be true but a report by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a left-leaning research group in Washington, found that nearly 40 percent of the Fortune 500 companies it examined paid no taxes in at least one year between 2008 and 2015.

So this is another situation that pre-existed Trump — a fact which Trump pointed out. Biden just lied and insisted it was Trump’s fault.

“Because you in fact passed that, that was your tax proposal,” he said.

Biden lied again when he said that the 2017 tax act did not lower taxes for the American people. That’s just not true. Most Americans who pays taxes got a tax cut.

Don’t take my word for it, though. Here’s the New York Times explaining this:

If you’re an American taxpayer, you probably got a tax cut last year. And there’s a good chance you don’t believe it.

Ever since President Trump signed the Republican-sponsored tax bill in December 2017, independent analyses have consistently found that a large majority of Americans would owe less because of the law. Preliminary data based on tax filings has shown the same

Biden’s vomit-web of lies span the world, stretching all the way to China.

“We have a higher deficit with China now than we did before,” he said. In fact, our trade deficit with China is on the path to be the lowest since 2009.

Biden lied about the economic record of the Obama administration, claiming that Trump inherited a booming economy. In fact, economic growth was sclerotic in the final year of former President Barack Obama’s reign.

Biden also made the truly outrageous claim that Trump caused the recession. There’s simply no way a recession was avoidable once the coronavirus got loose in the world. That’s why every single major industrialized nation fell into recession.

Who knows? Perhaps Biden will claim that Trump pushed Germany, France, and Japan into a recession. It’s all Trump’s fault even if it happened before he took office or in far off countries out of his control.

Biden is effectively asking Americans to endorse his deception, to allow him to claim control of a principality of lies.

In Biden’s America, any argument against the lies will be met with the cry of the cancel culture: “Shut up man.”