Parker: Small Businesses and Women Especially Need America to Reopen

Elaine Parker of Job Creators Nerwork writes in The Orange County Register that business restrictions in response to the coronavirus need to be lifted, and this can be accomplished with the full and rapid dissemination of the 95% effective vaccines:

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a surge of coronavirus business restrictions at the tail end of 2020 forced companies to shed 140,000 net jobs in December. And guess what? A report from the National Women’s Law Center indicates that women account for 100 percent of those losses. Females forfeited 156,000 jobs last month, while males actually made employment gains. It’s a lousy job market for everyone, but it’s clearly having an outsized impact on certain groups. …