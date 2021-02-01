BidenLied Trends on Twitter as Users Demand $2K Stimulus He Promised

Twitter users criticized President Joe Biden recently, demanding he send the $2,000 stimulus checks he promised while campaigning during the Georgia Senate runoffs.

“Americans, not the most patient of people, are not happy, and over the weekend, some took to Twitter and complained — using the hashtag #BidenLied. It didn’t take long for that to start trending,” the Daily Wire reported.

The backlash trend occurred after the Democrat Party tweeted Saturday that Biden would “build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person”:

.@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person. pic.twitter.com/9zfBJT7t7O — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 30, 2021

However, Biden promised during a speech in Georgia on January 4 that $2,000 stimulus checks would be sent to Americans “immediately” if Democrat Senate candidates were elected into office, Breitbart News reported.

“That’s literally true. If you send Jon and the Reverend to Washington, those $2000 checks will go out the door. Restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now,” he stated.

Biden added that if Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue were reelected, citizens would not receive the money.

“Those checks will never get there,” he commented. “It’s just that simple.”

Twitter users fired back at the Democrat Party’s tweet on Saturday, one person writing, “Thank you for lying to everyone for the whole senate election cycle!”

“Y’all promised $2000 checks if you won the Senate, what’s this ‘down payment’ bullshit? I’m not selling you a car, I’m trying to keep a roof over my head and food on my table,” another user replied.

In a post on Monday, Biden said his “American Rescue Plan will dig us out of the depths of these crises and put our nation on a path to build back better”:

We’re facing an economic crisis brought on by a public health crisis, and we need urgent action to combat both. My American Rescue Plan will dig us out of the depths of these crises and put our nation on a path to build back better. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 1, 2021

However, several followers asked him for the $2,000 checks.

“How about you start with the $2000 you owe me,” one person commented.