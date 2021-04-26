Michigan Man Who ‘Lost Everything’ in Flood Wins $2 Million Lottery

A man in Michigan recently won $2 million with a scratch-off lottery ticket after losing all of his belongings during a flood in 2020.

The anonymous 29-year-old Midland County resident bought the winning Lucky 7’s ticket at Anna’s Market on Jefferson Avenue, WREG reported Monday.

“Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me,” he explained, according to the Michigan Lottery Connect’s website.

“I never play $20 tickets, but when I stopped to pick up a couple things on my way to pick up my kids the Lucky 7’s ticket caught my eye. Seven is a lucky number for me, so I decided to take a chance and bought the ticket,” the man continued.

He scratched off the ticket once he returned to his car.

“When I saw I had a match, I thought: ‘Great, I won my money back!’ When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn’t stop shaking. A few years back, I won $10,000 and I thought that was my once in a lifetime shot at winning the Lottery,” the man said.

The Michigan Lottery shared what appeared to be a photo of the winning ticket on Friday:

A Midland County man who lost everything a year ago feels overwhelmed after winning $2 million playing $2,000,000 Lucky 7’s! ➡️ https://t.co/1KaKTJM3Fj pic.twitter.com/GkCQ3WgJEL — Michigan Lottery (@MILottery) April 24, 2021

He later visited Lottery headquarters to claim the prize and chose to take his winnings as a one-time lump sum of around $1.3 million instead of annuity payments for $2 million.

Now, he plans to put the money toward bills and save whatever is left.

“Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world,” he noted.

Facebook users congratulated him on the big win and several called it awesome.

“Love that he won! Nice to see someone who needs it won it,” one person commented.

“That’s fantastic, so very happy for you! You surely deserve it!” another said.