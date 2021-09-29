DeSantis’ Florida and Abbott’s Texas See Most Improved Housing Markets

The most improved large housing markets over the past year are in the Republican-led states of Florida, Texas, and Tennessee, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

Data reveals that out of the largest 40 metros, three of the most improved as of September 27 were in Florida, led by Governor Ron DeSantis. Those were Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Jacksonville.

Realtor.com reported:

After struggling early in the days of the pandemic, the Orlando, FL housing market is now returning to form, earning the position of fastest-rising large market on our list. In August, the Orlando area rose 100 spots in the rankings compared to last year, bringing it back into range of its typical rankings at this time of the season. The typical Orlando home spent a median time on market of 37 days, the shortest time for any August on record, according to available data going back to 2016. Moreover, the number of viewers per property in Orlando rose 74 percent year over year in August.

DeSantis has emerged as one of the most prominent political leaders against pandemic restrictions and mask mandates.

The Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin in Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, declared an end to the state’s pandemic emergency in April and removed the ability of local authorities to impose mask mandates. In September, Lee issued an executive order giving parents the ability to opt-out of school district mask mandates.

Texas, led by Governor Greg Abbott, has also led the country in preventing businesses and communities from being held back by pandemic restrictions. In May, Abbott banned local governments, schools, and health authorities from imposing mask mandates. The Austin-Round Rock metro area is the fifth most improved major metro housing market, according to Realtor.com.