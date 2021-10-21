An overwhelming majority of registered voters are worried about the rising inflation and gas prices happening under President Joe Biden, according to a Fox News poll.

Eighty-seven percent of the registered voters who responded to the poll said they are either “extremely” or “very concerned” worried about the widespread inflation happening to the United States.

Additionally, the poll found that 84 percent of the respondents said they are also worried about their families dealing with the rising gas prices.

Half of the respondents (50 percent) said it is a “major problem” for them.

When asked about the country dealing with the rising prices of gas, an even higher amount (94 percent) said they were worried; 67 percent of the respondent, when asked this question, said it is a “major” problem.

Fifty-nine percent of the respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance when it comes to the economy, compared to the only 39 percent who approve of the president’s handling of the economy.

The Fox News poll was conducted by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R) between October 16 to 19. The poll asked 1,003 registered voters nationwide. The margin or error for the poll ranged from plus or minus three to four percent, depending on the question asked.

Biden also hit his lowest overall job performance last week from a Zogby poll when the numbers came cratering down to 36.4 percent during the first nine months of his presidency.

The president, while in office, has faced many challenges in the last nine months, such as a botched Afghanistan withdrawal causing the death of 13 U.S servicemembers and hundreds of U.S. citizens, Afghan allies, and vulnerable Afghans left in the county controlled by Taliban terrorists; and more recently, a supply chain crisis, where over a hundred ships are waiting off the U.S. coast to dock foreign goods.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.