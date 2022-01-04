Oil Climbs Back Above $80 as OPEC Sees Strong Demand Despite Omicron

The international benchmark oil price climbed above $80 a barrel for the first time since late November, undermining the Biden administration’s plan to bring down gas prices by lowering the price of oil.

Brent Crude rose 1.41 percent on Tuesday to $80.09. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.31 percent to $77.07, also the highest price since late November.

Traders bid up prices after the 23-member OPEC+ alliance said in February it would stick to a road map drawn last year to increase production by 400,000 per month. The road map calls for cartel members to expand production after a review each month.

But the news of expanded production did not push down the price of oil. Quite the opposite. Because cartel officials said that the reason for the expansion was confidence that demand would continue to rise despite skyrocketing omicron variant covid-19 infections, prices jumped on the news.

In other words, the allied oil producers are not worried that expanded production or omicron will push down the price of oil. So the market reacted by raising prices back to where they were before omicron fears pushed them down in December.

The Associated Press reports: