‘Building Back Broke’: Joe Biden Hammered for 40-Year-High Inflation Report

President Joe Biden speaks about the 2021 jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP
Wendell Husebø

President Joe Biden was hammered for December’s 40-year-high inflation report by members of the establishment media; Washington, DC, insiders; and lawmakers.

As Biden promised to restore the economy from the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, the economy has instead been inflicted with inflation not seen since 1982.

“That was the fastest 12-month pace since 1982 and the seventh straight month of inflation above 5 percent. In November, CPI was up 6.9 percent,” Breitbart News’ John Carney detailed.

Others gave their reactions, slamming the president for the inflation hike, which amounts to a hidden tax increase on American workers.

