President Joe Biden was hammered for December’s 40-year-high inflation report by members of the establishment media; Washington, DC, insiders; and lawmakers.

As Biden promised to restore the economy from the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, the economy has instead been inflicted with inflation not seen since 1982.

“That was the fastest 12-month pace since 1982 and the seventh straight month of inflation above 5 percent. In November, CPI was up 6.9 percent,” Breitbart News’ John Carney detailed.

Others gave their reactions, slamming the president for the inflation hike, which amounts to a hidden tax increase on American workers.

Building Back Broke ⬇️ https://t.co/ozPnSok9Ya — Emma Vaughn (@em__vaughn) January 12, 2022

Inflation is a tax on every American. It has gone up every month of Joe Biden’s presidency.https://t.co/qZFbf8fWun — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) January 12, 2022

Inflation is up 7%, and @POTUS is talking about a federal takeover of elections, and breaking a filibuster he defended for decades. This guy needs to get serious! — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 12, 2022

Inflation just hit 7%, the highest rate since 1982. But don't worry, Biden's hard at work calling Americans racist for wanting voter ID. #BringBackMeanTweets — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 12, 2022

The Biden Administration is just a complete train wreck. 💥 🚂 https://t.co/jcM7SRWzZ1 — Brian Mast (@BrianMastFL) January 12, 2022

This is what Biden has to offer. A horrible performance by a terrible president. https://t.co/EfE1SWpMcO — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) January 12, 2022

President Biden spent 2021 urging Washington Democrats to dismiss rising prices as ‘transitory’ and focus on their reckless tax & spending agenda that has only fueled inflation. Now it's confirmed: Inflation has risen 7% year-over-year, the highest in forty years. pic.twitter.com/KKHIldyLSB — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) January 12, 2022

🚨🚨 Inflation rises 7% over the past year, the HIGHEST level since 1982! It’s all thanks to @JoeBiden and @SenateDems’ reckless spending habits.https://t.co/A6Fr2CRMuT — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) January 12, 2022

🚨 Inflation just hit a 40 YEAR high. This continues to be a crisis for American families who cannot afford these rising costs. https://t.co/VNqBLeKjhY — Rep. Michelle Steel (@RepSteel) January 12, 2022

Inflation hit 7% in December, highest since 1982 This latest CPI number doesn't help Dem efforts of trying to get Manchin on board with the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better packagehttps://t.co/rlvVFPsCs8 — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 12, 2022

Inflation is now the highest it’s been in 40 years. Despite what Joe Biden and the Democrats say, this is not happening “TO” them… …this is happening “BECAUSE” of them. Their destructive policies are making you pay higher prices for goods and services. — J. Hogan Gidley (@JHoganGidley) January 12, 2022

Inflation hit 7% in December. Here are key price hikes: Gas 49.6%

Fuel oil 41

Used cars 37

Rental cars 36

Hotels 27.6

Utility gas 24

Steak 21.4

Beef 18.6

Bacon 18.6

Furniture 13.8

Tires 12.4

New cars 12

Eggs 11

Suits 11

Chicken 10

Fish 10

Ham 10

Restaurants 6.6

Rent (OER) 3.8 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) January 12, 2022

The White House insists everything‘s fine, but the data shows otherwise. https://t.co/vz2Ii4kQSK — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 12, 2022

Biden's "bump in the road": US inflation in 2021 was the highest in 4 decades. In December alone consumer prices were up 7% from a year earlier https://t.co/0QpWqh45S3 via @WSJ — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) January 12, 2022

Just bec investors expected 7% inflation doesn't mean it's ok! Every move by @JoeBiden WH has made price hikes worse – on energy, relief payments, mandates etc — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) January 12, 2022

Once again, durable goods (cars, TVs, computers, appliances) in the lead for inflation, at 16.8% YoY not seas adjusted

Nondurables (food, clothing) in 2nd, 10.2%

Services (travel, healthcare, education) w/ least price growth @ 4%, in part because so many services remain high risk pic.twitter.com/udjbcfdEZs — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) January 12, 2022

