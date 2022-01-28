Bidenflation: Fed’s Favorite Inflation Measure Soared 5.8% in 2021, Worst in 39 Years

The Federal Reserve’s favored gauge of inflation jumped 5.8 percent last year, the biggest increase since 1982, according to data released by the Commerce Department on Friday.

Consumer spending actually dipped in December, falling 0.6 percent compared with the prior month. Prices, however, climbed 0.4 percent. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.5 percent compared with November and 4.9 percent compared with a year ago.

Economists had forecast a rise of 4.8 percent year over year for the so-called “core’ prices and 5.8 percent for the headline. On a monthly basis, the forecast was for 0.4 percent.

Incomes rose 0.3 percent in December compared with the prior month, missing the forecast for a 0.5 percent rise. Expenditures fell by 0.6 percent, reflecting the end of fiscal stimulus and an early holiday shopping season.

The Federal Reserve targets an average increase of two percent in the Commerce Department’s Personal Consumption Expenditure price index. For years prior to the pandemic, the index undershot that target. The index has been above target since March of 2021.

The increase in the PCE index was the largest since 1981.

