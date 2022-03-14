UPS Forgets to Make Nantucket Ferry Reservations; Wealthy Island Panics

The United Parcel Service (UPS) is scrambling to make alternative plans to deliver to the wealthy island enclave of Nantucket, Massachusetts, after forgetting to make ferry reservations for its trucks for the upcoming summer season.

The Boston Globe reported on Sunday:

During the early priority booking window the Steamship Authority makes available to freight shippers, UPS neglected to request reservations for its trucks, said James Malkin, a member of the Steamship Authority’s governing board. By the time the apparent error came to light, ferries to Nantucket for the busy season — from May to October — were booked close to capacity for large shipping trucks. Now the Steamship Authority and UPS are rushing to make contingency plans, and some Nantucket merchants are starting to panic. Clothing, televisions, hardware, bathroom tiles, most things that can fit in a box usually reach the island on a UPS truck. “It’s going to put us in a world of hurt,” said Shantaw Bloise, business manager at the Nantucket Chamber of Commerce. … Failing to make ferry reservations is practically an unthinkable error for residents and merchants, [merchant Stephanie Correia] said.

Nantucket is 30 miles off the coast, south of Cape Cod. Former President Barack Obama lives on another island, Martha’s Vineyard, and reported Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, despite living in relative isolation.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.