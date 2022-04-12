Bidenflation: Energy Prices Soar 32% Overall in the Last 12 Months

American families are seeing a challenging time paying energy bills as prices continue to surge while inflation soars, with no end in sight.

The overall energy price of rose 32 percent compared with a year ago, data from the Department of Labor showed on Tuesday. And from February to March of this year, the prices rose 11.4 percent.

The data also showed that inflation climbed to the biggest year-over-year increase since December 1981, as the consumer price index rose 8.5 percent in March compared to a year ago.

Inflation is on the rise and with no end in sight as the Biden administration continues to spend and the Democrat-led Congress is looking to push another spending bill worth over a trillion dollars. Democrats have also targeted American energy since taking over Washington, DC.

Since last March, oil is up an astonishing 70.1 percent, while being up 22.3 percent just from February alone. Motor fuel is also up 48.2 percent from just in the last 12 months, 19.8 percent from just February.

Here are some of the most striking moves in energy:

Propane, kerosene, and firewood: up 24.4 percent.

Unleaded regular gasoline: up 48.8 percent.

Unleaded midgrade gasoline: up 45.7 percent.

Unleaded premium gasoline: up 42.4 percent.

Electricity: up 11.1 percent.

Utility (piped) gas service: up 21.6 percent.

This comes at a time were House Democrats blocked consideration for a Republican bill five times that would have supported American energy to help lower the price of gas for all Americans by supporting American energy production across the country.

President Joe Biden has canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, suspended oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters, halted federal support for oil and gas projects overseas, and suspended oil drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). Biden also waived the sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

