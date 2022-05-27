ESG Energy Crisis: U.S. Rig Count Drops Despite Soaring Oil Prices

The number of oil rigs operating in the U.S. declined by two to 574, according to oil services giant Baker Hughes.

Oil prices have risen to the highest level since the end of March, due in part because of a decline in U.S. oil inventories and an expected boost in demand for gasoline as the U.S. heads into summer. The average price for a gallon of gasoline hit an all-time high of $4.60 on Thursday.

Crude inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels in the week ended May 13, defying forecasts for a build in the oil supply Gasoline stocks fell by 4.8 million barrels, much larger than the 100,000 barrel decline expected. Last week, crude inventories fell by 2.4 million barrels and gasoline by 5.1 million. The supply contraction occurred despite a five million barrel release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The decline appears to be due to a fall in the number of offshore Louisiana rigs. The rig count in Louisianna, counting both natural gas and oil, fell by three. Texas and Oklahoma added one rig each, although it is not clear in the data if these were oil or natural gas.

Canada added total of 15 oil rigs in the week.

The Biden administration has said it wants more domestic oil production but until recently it was refusing to auction new leases for federal land. Even as the administration announced the move, however, it made clear that it had contempt for fossil fuel companies and regarded them as dangers to the public good.