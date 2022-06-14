Gas Price on January 6, 2021: $2.27; Gas Price Today: $5.02

The average nationwide price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the United States on January 6, 2021 was $2.27; as of June 14, 2022, it is $5.02 per gallon — more than double what it was on the day of the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

The price of gas has come into focus as Congress, and the media, devote prime time television and hours of commentary to the riot, which has already been covered for nearly a year and-a-half through congressional investigations, an impeachment trial, and federal prosecutions of hundreds of people, some of whom were merely present at the riot and did nothing else.

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol held its first public hearing last week, after interviewing over 1,000 witnesses behind closed doors, many under threat of prosecution for contempt.

The average prices were compiled by the American Automobile Association (AAA). The archived version of the AAA price table for January 6, 2021, is available here; the latest version of the AAA price table can be found at gasprices.aaa.com.

President Joe Biden has attempted to blame the price increase on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, referring to the higher fuel price — and inflation in general — as “Putin’s Price Hike.”

However, as the American Enterprise Institute notes, “Before the war in Ukraine, Biden presided over the largest year-over-year price rise in at least 30 years.” Biden ran on a promise to phase out the fossil fuel industry, and began doing so on his first day in office.

There have been no prime time congressional hearings about the higher gas prices, or other economic issues that American voters say are their top priorities. Critics say Democrats are using the hearings to target their opposition ahead of elections.

