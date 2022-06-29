67% of Americans Afflicted with Hardship By Biden Gas Crisis

Two out of three Americans say recent increases in the price of gasoline are causing them hardship, according to a Gallup poll conducted in June.

The survey, taken between June 1 and June 20, showed that 67 percent are experiencing hardship, up from 52 percent in April. The percent of Americans who say this hardship is severe jumped to 22 percent from 14 percent.

Gas prices hit new record levels in May in June, culminating on June 14th average price of $5.016. Since then gas prices have retreated but remain very high.

“The 67 percent experiencing hardship is among the highest levels Gallup has found when asking this question at other times of rising gas prices since 2000. The last time it was at this level was in May 2011,” Gallup reported.

Eight in 10 adults in households earning less than $40,000 per year say the rise in gas prices has caused them financial hardship, with 40 percent saying it has been severe. Seventy-three percent of households with earnings above that level but below $100,000 say they are experiencing hardship, although only 20 percent describe it as severe. Above that level, around half of households say they are experiencing hardship—and 12 percent say it is severe.

A majority of Americans—52 percent—say President Biden’s energy policies are to blame for high gas prices, according to a recent Rasmussen poll. Just 11 percent have accepted the Biden administration’s line that high gas prices are due to “Putin’s price hikes.”