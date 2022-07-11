NYT Poll: Only 1 Percent of Voters View Joe Biden’s Economy as Excellent 

President Joe Biden’s economy is in desperate straits, a New York Times/Siena poll revealed Monday.

Only one percent of voters view Biden’s economy as excellent. Just nine percent said Biden’s economy is good. Twenty-nine percent said the economy is just fair, while the majority (58 percent) said the economy is poor.

Voters were also asked if the economy will be an important factor in their November midterm vote. Ninety-six percent said the economic conditions are important. Just two percent said economic conditions are not.

When voters were asked if inflation and the rising cost of living are important midterm factors in their voting preferences, 96 percent said they are. Only two percent said inflation is not relevant to their vote:

NYT/Siena poll: Important to your vote… Economy

96% – Important

2% – Not important Inflation/cost of living

96% – Important

3% – Not important Economic Conditions Rating

58% – Poor

29% – Fair

9% – Good

Biden’s approval rating is also in poor shape. Just 33 percent approve of him. Thirty-three percent is four points higher than a historic Saturday Civiqs poll, which marked the president with the lowest approval rating of his presidency at 29 percent.

The poll also found that only 13 percent of voters believe the nation is on the right track.

Biden’s terrible polling has begun to impact his approval among Democrats. “In a sign of deep vulnerability and of unease among what is supposed to be his political base, only 26 percent of Democratic voters said the party should renominate him in 2024,” the Times found, “64 percent of Democratic voters saying they would prefer a new standard-bearer in the 2024 presidential campaign.”