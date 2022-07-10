Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Sinks to Historic Low of 29 Percent

President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped into the 20s for the first time in his presidency, a Saturday Civiqs poll revealed.

Just 29 percent of voters approve of Biden, while 58 percent disapprove. Only 19 percent of independents approve of Biden. Sixty-seven percent disapprove. Among Hispanics, just 36 percent approve. Forty-eight percent disapprove.

Only 63 percent of Democrats approve of Biden, down from 88 percent since last July. Biden’s approval has dropped five points since June 20. Just 36 percent of Democrats want Biden on the 2024 ticket.

Biden’s approval rating is historically low. According to Gallup, five presidents have sunk into the 20s. Those presidents include Harry Truman (22 percent), Richard Nixon (24 percent), Jimmy Carter (28 percent), George H.W. Bush (29 percent), George W. Bush (25 percent).

Biden’s approval rating has been steadily dropping due to a variety of factors. Biden’s approval rating began to drop in August when he led the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal that left hundreds if not thousands of American citizens stranded behind enemy lines.

Biden’s 40-year-high inflation and record high gas prices have also been a factor in the president’s diminishing approval rating. Polling shows the economy has been the most important issue for voters for 43 straight weeks.

In recent months, Biden has also come under fire for his cognitive state. A majority of voters believe Biden is unfit to be president and doubt his mental ability. Sixty-two percent say he is not fit to be president because he is too old. Fifty-nine percent are worried about his mental and physical fitness.

The Civiqs rolling job approval average had 223,321 responses tracked between January 20 and July 9. The Civiqs tracking model captures the shifts in attitude of various groups over time across all 50 states and Washington, DC. These changes can happen either rapidly or over time.

