The founder of the Raising Cane’s restaurant chain bought something exciting for company employees prior to a huge drawing Tuesday.

Todd Graves decided to buy Mega Millions lottery tickets as the jackpot is currently $830 million, with a cash option valued at over $470 million, Fox 10 reported Monday.

The founder bought a $2 ticket for each one of the 50,000 employees. He shared a video clip of the purchase in a social media post and said it was “harder than you think!” as the machine printed off the tickets.

“Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew,” he wrote:

Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think! 😉 Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew. pic.twitter.com/hLlajBJwlH — Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) July 25, 2022

Followers were quick to respond to news of the major purchase, and one person even told how she would spend the money if she won.

“I’d share it with my mom who could use it more than I. I love her,” the user wrote.

“God bless you a win!!! Because you will be blessing all of your employees and that definitely deserves the biggest win ever!!!” another person commented.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson said, “Whatever we win, we share it with every, single person.”

A Raising Cane’s employee told a reporter he loved his job and would return to work even if he ended up winning:

“Yeah, I’ll come back. I love it here. It would be great,” he said. “It’s awesome. It’s such a blessing to be here and I’m excited to see what happens when we win.”

He also said if they won, they would all have a huge party then maybe take a trip.

The business would be nothing without its employees, according to Graves, “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

People who become Mega Millions jackpot winners may choose cash or an annual payout.