Housing Recession: Housing Starts Plummet 9.6%

U.S. homebuilders significantly scaled back new projects in July, data from the Commerce Department showed Tuesday.

Construction of new homes in the U.S. fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.45 million, a 9.6 percent drop from the prior month.

That is the lowest level since February 2021.

Compared with a year ago, housing starts were down 8.1 percent.

Construction of new single-family houses fell 10.1 percent to an annual rate of 916,000, below the prepandemic level. Starts have now fallen ever month since February 2022.\