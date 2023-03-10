Silicon Valley Bank Shares Halted After Plunge Deepens

Trading in shares of the holding company of Silicon Valley Bank was halted for pending news on Friday after premarket price indicators plunged by 63 percent.

SVB Financial Group said on Wednesday that it was issuing $2.25 billion of shares to bolster its capital position after a significant loss in its investment portfolio. Prominent venture capitalists, reportedly including Peter Thiel, have reportedly told portfolio companies to withdraw funds from the bank.

CNBC reported that the attempted capital raise has failed. Instead, the bank is now looking to sell itself, according to CNBC’s David Faber.

The bank said on Wednesday that it would book a $1.8 billion after-tax loss on sales of investments, sparking panic that has led some depositors to withdraw funds.

Rising rates hurt the value of bond portfolios held by banks. What’s more, customers are lured out of bank deposits seeking higher-yields in safe assets such as short-term Treasuries.

Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman compared the collapse of SVB to Bear Stearns in a tweet on Friday, indicating that the government may need to step in to make sure depositors were safe in order to stem a broader bank run.