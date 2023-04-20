Jobless Claims Inch Higher

A person files an application for unemployment benefits. (Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
John Carney

Claims for unemployment benefits rose last week but remain at historically low levels, data from the Labor Department showed Thursday.

Initial claims climbed by 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 245,000, the Labor Department said. This is the second consecutive weekly rise in claims. Claims have bounced between around 230,000 and 247,000 since early March.

The four-week average of claims, which many analysts view as a more reliable guide to labor market trends, declined by 500 to 239,750.

Continuing claims rose to 1.87 million, the highest level since November 2021. These are reported with a one-week delay.

The average number of initial claims since 1967 is around 367,000.

