Jobless Claims Inch Higher

Claims for unemployment benefits rose last week but remain at historically low levels, data from the Labor Department showed Thursday.

Initial claims climbed by 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 245,000, the Labor Department said. This is the second consecutive weekly rise in claims. Claims have bounced between around 230,000 and 247,000 since early March.

The four-week average of claims, which many analysts view as a more reliable guide to labor market trends, declined by 500 to 239,750.