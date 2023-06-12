87% of Americans Are Concerned About Inflation

As the Federal Reserve prepares to meet this week to determine its next move on interest rates, U.S. voters remain concerned about inflation.

Eighty-seven percent of likely U.S. voters say they are concerned about inflation, including 63 percent who say they are very concerned, a poll from Rassmussen Reports showed Friday. Only 11 percent say they are not concerned about inflation.

Ninety-four percent of Republicans are at least somewhat concerned about inflation. Eighty percent are very concerned. Eighty-five percent of independent voters are at least somewhat concerned, including 65 percent who are very concerned. Among Democrats, 84 percent are somewhat concerned and just 46 percent are very concerned.

Forty-seven percent say raising the debt limit will make inflation worse, while only 19 percent think it will make inflation better. Twenty-five percent think it will not make much of a difference either way. Among those who are very concerned about inflation 65 percent think raising the debt ceiling will make it worse.

Women are slightly more likely than men to be very concerned about inflation, with 66 percent of women registering as very concerned versus 60 percent of men.

The share of whites who say they are very concerned about inflation is 63 percent. Fifty-one percent of black voters say they are very concerned. Seventy percent of other minority voters say they are very concerned.

Wealthier voters are less likely to be very concerned about inflation, while voters earning less than $30,000 a year are most likely to say they are very concerned. Voters with incomes over $200,000 are most likely to say that the debt ceiling deal will make inflation better.