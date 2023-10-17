Retail Sales Explode Higher, Raising Inflation Risks

Sales at U.S. retailers soared much more than expected in September, indicating resilient household demand and suggesting that the Federal Reserve may have more work to do to tame inflation.

Retail sales jumped 0.7 percent in September, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Retail sales represent about one-third of all consumer spending in the U.S. and are considered a key leading indicator for the direction of the economy.

The sales figure was much stronger than expected, topping even the most bullish forecasts. The median forecast of economists polled by Ecoday was for sales growth of 0.3 percent, with a range of -0.1 percent to 0.5 percent.

The increase in sales cannot be attributed solely to the run-up in gas prices. Excluding gas stations, sales increased 0.7 percent.

Core retail sales, which exclude sales at gas stations and motor vehicles, rose 0.6 percent. These were expected to grow just 0.1 percent, with a range of forecasts from -0.5 percent to 0.3 percent. Excluding only auto dealers, sales rose 0.6 percent, above the 0.2 percent consensus forecast.

So-called control group sales — which are used to calculate gross domestic product and exclude food services, auto dealers, building materials stores, and gasoline stations — were up 0.6 percent, also beating the top of the range of forecasts.

There were also sizeable upward revisions to the August figures, indicating that sales have been stronger than thought for two months. The top-line August retail sales growth was revised up to 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent. The ex-autos figure was revised up to 0.9 percent from 0.6 percent. The ex-autos and ex-gas station figure was revised up to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent.

The growth in sales was broad, indicating persistent consumer strength. Sales rose in eight of the 13 categories of retailers tracked by the Commerce Department.