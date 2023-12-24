‘Passengers Will Continue to Be Stranded’: Uber, Lyft Drivers Boycott Rides from Atlanta Airport over Low Wages

Dozens of rideshare drivers are refusing to pick up passengers from the Atlanta airport just days before Christmas in protest of unfair wages, leaving many holiday travelers stranded.

The Uber and Lyft drivers shut down their respective apps at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

“The idea was to make it tough for people needing a ride from the airport. They hoped it would make the companies realize that drivers need better wages,” the outlet reported.

One unnamed driver told the publication, “As long as we protest, passengers will continue to be stranded, and maybe that will make an impact.”

Multiple drivers said they receive less than 50 percent of the total trip fare in many cases, and sometimes even less than 30 percent.

“I did a ride the other day, and she said she paid $102 for a 40-minute ride. I got $25, and that’s because I had a $5 bonus!” said Debora Williams, who drives for Lyft. “It’s just ridiculous.”

An Uber spokeswoman told the local outlet that payments are actually fair. “Earnings in Atlanta are more than $30 an hour when drivers are actively working on the platform. Drivers also receive fare and destination information upfront before they accept a trip and are fully empowered to decide what trips are worth their time,” she said.

A spokesperson for Lyft expanded on the app’s payment structure, which is split into three different categories:

Upfront pay: This is the fare drivers are paid for each ride they give. They can view the fare for a ride before you accept it. Upfront pay is based on a number of factors which may include estimated time and distance to complete the ride, your travel to the pickup point, demand for rides in your area, and other market factors. Tips: You keep 100% of the tips passengers choose to give you. We built tipping into the Lyft app to make it easy for passengers to say thanks, and because we know it’s important to our drivers. Passengers can tip during and after the ride, or set an automatic tip so they never forget. Bonuses: Lyft offers a variety of bonuses to help boost your earnings. Bonuses are most commonly offered during the busiest times and in the busiest places. You can see what’s available in your Lyft Driver app, or learn more about driver bonuses here.

“Lyft takes the concerns of drivers very seriously and are regularly exploring ways to improve their experience on the platform,” the Lyft spokesperson said. “Last year, we introduced Upfront Pay in Georgia and across the country, which shows drivers ride information and what they’ll earn before accepting a ride. We also provide drivers a weekly pay summary that shows a breakdown of their earnings and the total amount riders paid.”

While the protest went on for “hours” as more drivers joined in, the outlet also noted that “many” recent arrivals to Atlanta have had no issues with ordering an Uber or Lyft from the airport.

“It was absolutely no problem tonight. We got one in three minutes,” one passenger said.

The boycotting drivers said they are planning to hold protests until their companies give in to their demands for better pay.