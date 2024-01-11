Taco Bell is revamping its Cravings Value Menu to help customers save a buck amid President Joe Biden’s (D) struggling economy.

The fast food chain is adding six “meal-sized” cheaply priced items to the menu, Business Insider reported Wednesday.

Taco Bell made the announcement in a press release on Monday:

New Cravings Value Menu – 10 Full-Sized Menu Items for $3* or Less

Fans of Taco Bell’s Cravings Value Menu are in luck. The brand is rolling out a refresh of its reliable value offerings featuring six new menu items and four classic fan-favorites. The new Cravings Value Menu will include more satiating, meal-sized items with a total of 10 different items to choose from, each priced for $3* or less. … No matter the craving, the new menu features an abundance of full-sized items that give fans the best bang for their buck whether they’re desiring something cheesy, crunchy or saucy.

The Insider report said the change is occurring because customers are struggling to buy meals at fast food restaurants, noting, “McDonald’s, for example, is losing visits from lower-income diners, and has raised prices by 20% over a two-year period.”

In September, data from the Department of Labor showed households were grappling with skyrocketing grocery prices for the second consecutive month in August, according to Breitbart News.

The outlet pointed to this important fact:

Food prices have been on an almost relentless rise since Biden took office, with food inflation becoming a constant feature of the American economy after nearly a decade of m mostly stable prices. Prices for groceries have been up on a monthly basis in all but three months of Biden’s presidency.

It is also important to note that a study from August found the increasing cost of food is linked to the United States Department of Agriculture’s expansion of food stamps, according to Breitbart News.

The Foundation for Government Accountability study said the cost of groceries jumped “by one percent for every 12.5 percent increase in food stamp spending,” the outlet noted.

Meanwhile, a recent Rasmussen survey showed almost half of Americans said they are in a worse situation economically than they were a year prior, Breitbart News reported on January 8.