Honda Recalls over 750,000 Vehicles Due to Airbag Problem

Honda is recalling over 750,000 vehicles on American roads because of an airbag issue after several other recalls in 2023.

The Associated Press (AP) reported Tuesday the issue stems from a problematic sensor that could make the front passenger airbags inflate accidentally.

RECALL: Honda is recalling more than 750,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a faulty sensor that may cause the front passenger air bags to inflate when they're not supposed to. https://t.co/7x1QtLmQrI pic.twitter.com/lnuVifcrAU — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2024

The outlet continued:

The recall covers certain Honda Pilot, Accord, Civic sedan, HR-V and Odyssey models from the 2020 through 2022 model years, as well as the 2020 Fit and Civic Coupe. Also included are the 2021 and 2022 Civic hatchback, the 2021 Civic Type R and Insight, and the 2020 and 2021 CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Passport, Ridgeline and Accord Hybrid.

Affected models from the Acura luxury brand include the 2020 and 2022 MDX, the 2020 through 2022 RDX and the 2020 and 2021 TLX.

According to officials with the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it is possible the front passenger seat weight sensor could crack and short circuit. That means it would fail to switch off the air bag as it was made to do.

“The sensors are required to disable the air bags if children or small adults are in the seats. If that doesn’t happen, it increases the risk of injury,” the AP article said.

Vehicle owners, who will be notified beginning March 18, will not have to pay a dealer to replace the sensors in their cars.

Meanwhile, Honda said that between June 30, 2020, and January 19, there were no reports of individuals being hurt or dying as a result of the issue.

In November, Honda said it was recalling more than 300,000 vehicles due to a problem with their seatbelts, WPLG reported at the time.

“The affected vehicles are missing a piece that tightens the seatbelt during the accident,” a reporter with the outlet said, adding dealerships would fix the issue at no charge:

The following month, Honda recalled over two million vehicles due to a problem with their fuel pumps, according to CBS News.

“The move comes as multiple automakers are recalling vehicles in the U.S. over safety concerns, including Toyota and Tesla,” the outlet said:

In October, Honda and General Motors terminated a joint venture to make cost-effective electric vehicles, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“The decision came after a year of careful study and analysis, which revealed that creating an affordable EV platform presented significant business challenges,” the article stated.