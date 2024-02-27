Wendy’s is gearing up to try out a surge-pricing model in 2025 that some customers say would not make them very happy.

The model means the price of the restaurant’s menu items would go up and down throughout the day due to demand, the New York Post reported Monday.

Therefore, hungry customers, who are already struggling under the weight of inflation, might be paying more for a meal during the lunch or dinner rush.

The Post article continued:

Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner announced the new system on a call with investors, noting the Ohio-based company will invest $20 million on high-tech menu boards that will be able to update prices in real-time without incurring additional overhead costs. “As we continue to show the benefit of this technology in our company-operated restaurants, franchisee interest in digital menu boards should increase further supporting sales and profit growth across the system,” said Tanner, who rose to the chief role earlier this month.

People who recently spoke with the Today show about the matter were shocked when they heard the news. One man said he did not believe customers would pay more for the same item they could buy for less.

One expert told a reporter, “It’s really gonna depend on how customers react. If customers are okay with it, you’ll see more of it. And if Wendy’s test doesn’t work for whatever reason, you might not see it that often”:

The restaurant’s representatives did not say how much prices could go up and down, the Post article said. Wendy’s is reportedly the priciest fast-food joint in the nation after costs rose 35 percent due to inflation between 2022 and 2023.

Customers who spoke with Fox 5 New York did not seem happy about the plan:

“If the price stayed the same, it’s gonna be good. But change the price? It’s not fair,” one woman told the outlet.

In December, Wendy’s began implementing AI powered by Google to take orders in its drive-thru lanes, according to Breitbart News.

The report said, “The company claims that the AI system will not just take orders, claiming, ‘It’s a personalized, responsive experience for every customer.'”