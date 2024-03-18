Tyson Foods Faces Boycott After Firing 1,200 Americans, ‘Would Like to Employ’ 42,000 Migrants

Multinational food conglomerate Tyson Foods is suffering a backlash after laying off 1,200 American workers only to turn around and announce that it would like to hire 42,000 illegals in their place.

The food giant announced that it was shutting down an Iowa pork factory that will lead to the elimination of 1,200 jobs, but even as the plant announcement was made, the company also reported an effort in Manhattan to hire thousands of illegals for a plant in Tennessee, Fox Business Network reported.

Tyson proudly announced that it was joining Tent Partnership for Refugees, an organization that seeks to empower illegal aliens in the U.S.

According to Fox News, Tyson hired 87 illegals with its first event in cooperation with the organization and then said it would ultimately like to hire up to 42,000 migrants.

“We would like to employ another 42,000 if we could find them,” the company said alongside the organization founded by Chobani yogurt CEO Hamdi Ulukaya.

The announcement, though, brought Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) to attack Tyson for the firing of Americans while hiring illegals.

“We’re certainly going to look into whether we can change that, assuming Tyson is operating legally,” Vance said on Jesse Watters Primetime. “All we know is that they are firing American workers and hiring illegal aliens to replace them. This is the entire point of illegal immigration — and Republicans, we’ve got to hammer this point home.”

Meanwhile, the company is suffering a major backlash on social media where thousands of Americans are advocating for their friends to support a boycott of the company.

After the backlash started, Tyson jumped into damage control mode and pushed out a statement saying they oppose illegal immigration.

“In recent days, there has been a lot of misinformation in the media about our company, and we feel compelled to set the record straight,” Tyson said in the statement. “Tyson Foods is strongly opposed to illegal immigration, and we led the way in participating in the two major government programs to help employers combat unlawful employment, E-Verify and the Mutual Agreement between Government and Employers (IMAGE) program.”

