UPS Gearing Up for Mass Layoffs at Pennsylvania Facility

UPS is preparing to lay off workers at its facility in New Stanton, Pennsylvania, as several other companies are doing the same.

TribLive.com said that the company will end its dayshift package sorting operations on Monday after recently announcing it would cut nearly 200 part-time jobs and eight full-time positions.

The outlet continued:

The global shipper had notified the state Department of Labor and Industry in February of the reduction in jobs at the huge New Stanton warehouse. The federal Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies to notify the state of mass layoffs. … UPS previously had said changes to its warehouse operations at New Stanton and other facilities were the result of the shipper meeting volume demands, while remaining competitive.

The Teamsters Local 30 union previously met with members to discuss how the changes would affect workers. UPS plans to offer assistance to the employees facing layoffs.

“The shipper is restructuring operations at a time when it expects a 1% increase in the amount of small packages that will be shipped compared to 2023, according to the company’s presentation of its 2023 financial results,” the TribLive.com report said.

The news comes as Best Buy is conducting mass layoffs pertaining to its Geek Squad branch, Breitbart News reported on April 8:

Layoffs have become a regular occurrence within the company, creating a destabilizing environment for workers. Best Buy employees have begun referring to these mass layoffs as “snaps,” drawing a parallel to the actions of the villain Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition, Elon Musk’s Tesla plans to cut its workforce with layoffs that will impact more than ten percent of employees, Breitbart News reported Monday.

“The move comes as Tesla seeks to streamline operations, reduce costs, and increase productivity,” the outlet said, adding that many companies in the tech industry are also cutting workers “despite industry profits remaining high.”

A survey from March found that the tech industry layoffs and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) have caused anxiety surrounding job security for the American workforce, according to Breitbart News.

“More than 72 percent of Americans making more than $150,000 fear losing their jobs to AI and other sources of economic insecurity, while even 50 percent of those making under $50,000 feel the same way,” the article said.