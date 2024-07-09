Voters Trust GOP More to Deal With America’s ‘Very Serious’ Inflation Problem

Republicans are far more trusted than Democrats to handle America’s inflation problem, polling from Rasmussen Reports indicates.

Fifty-three percent of likely voters trust Republicans more to handle inflation, according to a survey of 1,17 U.S. likely voters conducted on June 30-July 2, 2024 showed.

Just 37 percent of likely voters say Democrats are better on the issue, giving Republicans a 16-point advantage on inflation.

This is likely to influence the upcoming U.S. elections. Eighty-four percent believe the issue of inflation will be important in this year’s presidential election. Sixty-one percent say it is likely to be very important.

Just 14 percent say it will not be important.

Among likely voters who expect it to be very important, 69 percent say they trust Republicans more when it comes to dealing with inflation.

Democrats and Biden supporters are far less concerned about inflation than Republicans or independents. Only 45 percent of Democrats think inflation is a very serious problem, compared with 78 percent of Republicans and 68 percent of voters unaffiliated with a major political party.

When it comes to this year’s election, 74 percent of Republicans and 69 percent expect inflation will be a very important issue. Only 43 percent of Democrats think it will be very important.

“President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters are least worried by inflation. Among voters who Strongly Approve of Biden’s job performance as president, just 29% consider inflation a Very Serious problem. By contrast, among those who Strongly Disapprove of Biden’s performance, 92% say inflation is a Very Serious problem,” Rassmussen Reports notes.

When it comes to racial and ethnic groups, Republicans have a clear advantage among white voters and are virtually tied with Democrats among non-white voters when it comes to inflation. Fifty-six percent of white voters trust Republicans more to handle inflation, compared with 33 percent of white voter who trust Democrats.

Among black voters, 46 percent trust Democrats more and 45 percent trust Democrats more. Among Hispanic voters, 44 percent trust Republicans—equal with the share that trust Democrats. Among “other minorities,” Republicans have a clear advantage, with 53 percent saying they trust Republicans more and just 37 percent saying they trust Democrats more.