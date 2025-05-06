Confirm Ed Martin, Rand Paul Writes to Senate Republicans: He ‘Will Restore Lawful Order to Our Capital City’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) wrote to his Republican Senate colleagues Tuesday afternoon urging them to confirm a critical President Donald Trump nominee.

Trump appointed Ed Martin as interim United States Attorney for Washington, DC, within minutes of his inauguration on January 20, and later formally nominated him. But Martin’s interim tag expires May 20, and the Senate has not yet confirmed his nomination.

If the Senate fails to act soon, “[u]nder current law, the Attorney General may appoint an individual to fill a vacant U.S. Attorney position for up to 120 days,” Paul writes. “After 120 days, the district court may appoint a U.S. Attorney to serve until a nominee is formally appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate.”

Judge James Boasberg, who has earned the ire of Trump and his supporters, leads the district court. Breitbart News reported Monday that Boasberg ultimately could choose the U.S. Attorney if the Senate fails to act.

“We cannot risk appointment of another U.S. Attorney who refuses to pursue criminal prosecutions,” Paul warns his colleagues.

Sen. Thom Tillis announced Tuesday morning that he is opposed to Martin’s nomination, confirming a story first reported by Breitbart News.

Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which must consider Martin’s nomination, was seen as the pivotal Senator on the issue, which Breitbart News also reported. Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) was thought to be unlikely to advance Martin’s nomination before the committee if Tillis indicated he would cast the deciding vote against Martin.

Yet senators rallied around Martin Tuesday, with the White House continuing to push Tillis and other Republican Senators.

Paul’s letter is another momentum boost for Martin.

The Kentucky Senator writes he has “known Ed for over a decade and can attest to the fact he is a man of principle, which I believe will lead him to serve his country with honor.”

Paul continues that Trump’s nominee has always “placed the good of the public before everything else and he understands the difference between political advocacy and serving the people.”

Paul warns that Washington, DC, could descend again into a cycle of crime and lawlessness if Martin’s nomination is defeated – and Boasberg chooses the next U.S. Attorney for the district. A return to past crime trends fueled by Democrat soft-on-crime policies would be hugely detrimental and dangerous as Washington prepares to host millions of additional tourists to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026.

“President Trump and I have the utmost confidence that Mr. Martin will restore lawful order to our capital city,” Paul’s letter closes. “The Senate should confirm Mr. Martin before his appointment expires.”

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News.