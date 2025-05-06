An illegal alien, released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, is accused of killing a 58-year-old man in the sanctuary state of Illinois while he was crossing a street in his wheelchair.

Fernando Lorenzo-Raymundo, a 36-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by the Champaign, Illinois Police Department and charged with the fatal hit-and-run of 58-year-old James McCammon in early March.

According to police, Lorenzo-Raymundo hit and killed McCammon as he was crossing the street in his wheelchair. Lorenzo-Raymundo has pleaded guilty to battery.

“Jim McCammon was the kindest man with the biggest heart, he would do anything for anyone,” a GoFundMe page for McCammon reads.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials released new details on Lorenzo-Raymundo this week, revealing that he first crossed the southern border in 2013.

In March of last year, Lorenzo-Raymundo crossed the U.S.-Mexico border again and was apprehended by Border Patrol agents but then released into the nation’s interior along with millions of other illegal aliens under the Biden administration.

Almost a year later, Lorenzo-Raymundo was accused of killing McCammon.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.