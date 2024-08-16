Obama Economist Jason Furman Rips Kamala Harris’s Socialist-Style Price Control Policy

Jason Furman, a former economist for President Barack Obama, slammed Vice President Kamala Harris’s price control policy as “a lot of rhetoric and no reality” on Thursday.

Harris blamed soaring food inflation on corporations gouging consumers. Her remedy entails a federal ban on gouging through socialist-style price controls.

“This is not sensible policy, and I think the biggest hope is that it ends up being a lot of rhetoric and no reality,” Furman told the New York Times on Thursday.

“There’s no upside here, and there is some downside,” he added.

Furman was not the only high-profile lefty to attack Harris’s policy. Catherine Rampell, an opinionist for the Washington Post, slammed the policy as idiotic:

It’s hard to exaggerate how bad this policy is. It is, in all but name, a sweeping set of government-enforced price controls across every industry, not only food. Supply and demand would no longer determine prices or profit levels. Far-off Washington bureaucrats would. The FTC would be able to tell, say, a Kroger in Ohio the acceptable price it can charge for milk. At best, this would lead to shortages, black markets and hoarding, among other distortions seen previous times countries tried to limit price growth by fiat. (There’s a reason narrower “price gouging” laws that exist in some U.S. states are rarely invoked.) At worst, it might accidentally raise prices. That’s because, among other things, the legislation would ban companies from offering lower prices to a big customer such as Costco than to Joe’s Corner Store, which means quantity discounts are in trouble. Worse, it would require public companies to publish detailed internal data about costs, margins, contracts and their future pricing strategies. Posting cost and pricing plans publicly is a fantastic way for companies to collude to keep prices higher — all facilitated by the government.