Eighty-seven percent of Americans believe President Joe Biden’s policies either hurt or had no impact on inflation, the number one issue among respondents, a Monmouth University poll found this week.

Under Biden’s leadership, costs soared across the board by about 20 percent. The increased cost of goods appears to be a top reason Biden is losing support among demographics that typically vote Democrat.

The pollster asked respondents, “Thinking about this most important concern, have the actions of the federal government over the past six months helped, hurt, or had no real impact on this concern?”

Helped: 13 percent

Hurt: 47 percent

No real impact: 40 percent

Don’t know: 1 percent

Americans said inflation was their first concern (24 percent), while the economy came in second (14 percent). Everyday bills ranked third (11 percent). Political stability was fourth (6 percent).

The poll sampled 1,106 adults from June 6 to 10 with a 3.8 percentage point margin of error.

“Nearly half of Americans feel they are struggling to remain where they are financially,” the poll analyzed:

Currently, 46% of Americans say they are struggling to remain where they are financially. In polls conducted between 2022 and 2023, this number ranged between 37% and 44%. In prior polls from 2017 to 2021, this sentiment was much lower at 20% to 29%. Those who are more likely to feel they are struggling include Republicans (54%) and independents (49%), those who earn less than $50,000 a year (56%) and between $50,000 and $100,000 (47%), and those who are Black, Hispanic, Asian, or of another race (53%). Among non-Hispanic whites, those without a college degree (48%) are much more likely than college graduates (29%) to say they are struggling. …

In the poll, 45% of Americans report having stable finances and another 9% say their financial situation is actually improving. Among voters who say they are stable or improving, 58% support Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election and 32% support Donald Trump. Among voters who are struggling, 60% support Trump and 25% support Biden.

“Even with a declining inflation rate, prices continue to be much higher than they were four years ago,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said of the poll. “That’s the metric that has really mattered to many Americans over the past two years. Economic concerns may not be the top motivating factor for all voters but it defines the contours of this year’s election.”

Former President Donald Trump is performing well with several demographics that backed Biden in 2020. His support among women, for example, is the lowest for any Democrat since 2004, a New York Times analysis found Thursday, while Trump notched an eight-point lead over his opponent among the same demographic.

Trump’s growing strength among women is mirrored by his increased support among black and Hispanic voters, two more historically loyal demographics for Democrats. Democrat inroads among those groups of voters deteriorated to the lowest point in 60 years, polling from Gallup and Siena College revealed. In turn, Hispanic and black men may vote for Trump in proportions not seen in American politics since the 1950s.

Thirty percent of black men and 11 percent of black women intend to vote for Trump in 2024, Wall StreetJournalpolling found. Only 12 percent of black men voted for Trump in 2020, voting data shows. There is no compatible 2020 polling for black men. In 2020, six percent of black women said they would vote for Trump, Associated Press polling found, five points fewer than the Journal’s 2024 polling. Among Hispanics, Trump leads Biden by 5 points (39-34 percent), up 33 points (32 percent-65 percent) since 2020, a USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed.

RELATED — Axelrod: The Pro-Biden Spin Is Wrong, People Have Poor Views of Bidenomics Because Food, Gas Prices Are ‘Still High’

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.