Kamala Harris to Announce Soviet-Style Price Controls on Food Under Guise of ‘Gouging Ban’

Soviet-style centrally administered price controls on food and grocery prices will form part of the federal economic proposals U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will unveil Friday when she finally delivers an insight into her 2024 policies.

Her address will mark the first time Harris offers a policy focused speech since she was anointed as the Democratic candidate in July and been roundly accused by critics since as being a policy-free zone, as Breitbart News reported.

The Democratic nominee is promising to institute a first-ever national ban on price gouging and price-fixing within her first 100 days in office in an effort to deflect many voters’ low marks for President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy.

Time magazine reports Harris plans to direct the Federal Trade Commission and other agencies to investigate and penalize “big corporations” that violate government rules in a mirror of Soviet command economy diktats.

Other ways of tackling price fixing and selective anti-competitive practices in the food and grocery industries will also come under scrutiny, her campaign said by way of previewing her full set of economic proposals.

Harris will also reportedly detail plans to cut prescription drug and housing costs in the economic address during her visit to Raleigh, North Carolina.

There is no indication yet if she will take media questions after the event, following in the footsteps of President Joe Biden who is also similarly disengaged from talking about his policies.

RELATED: Joe Biden Shushes Reporters, Refuses to Take Questions

In her speech, the Democratic candidate will specifically single out the highly consolidated meat industry, deeming its processing middlemen “particularly egregious” price fixers with a history of being found to have illegally controlled prices, the Time report sets out.

Harris has gone almost four weeks without a press conference or an interview, though she has answered a handful of shouted questions from journalists in the traveling press corps.