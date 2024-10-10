Vance Vindicated: Egg Prices Are Up Nearly 40% as Food Inflation Surges Again

J.D. Vance was right: the price of eggs is soaring.

The vice presidential hopeful made headlines last when he pointed to the rising price of eggs as evidence of the failed economic policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

“Look at the prices here. Things are way too expensive, and they’re way too expensive because of Kamala Harris’ policies,” Vance said.“Eggs, when Kamala Harris took office, were short of $1.50 a dozen. Now, a dozen eggs will cost you around $4, thanks to Kamala Harris’ inflationary policies.”

Critics attacked Vance, arguing that egg prices were not as high as he claimed. But Vance was more correct than his critics, who were relying on old data.

In September, the price of eggs rose 8.4 percent. That followed a rise of 4.8 percent in August and 5.4 percent in July. The average price of a dozen eggs in September was $3.82, up from $3.20 in August.

Compared with a year ago, the consumer price index for eggs is up 39.6 percent, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

Bacon prices were up 1.6 percent in September compared with a month earlier and they are up 4.2 percent compared with last September.

Food prices overall rose 0.4 percent in August, the biggest jump since January 2023. The index for fruits and vegetables rose 0.9 percent, with fresh fruit prices jumping 2.2 percent in the month. Grocery store prices rose 0.4 percent, also the biggest increase since January 2023.