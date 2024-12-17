Nolte: Bidenflation Is Still Exploding Food Prices

We’ve been told for four years that inflation will soon stabilize and disappear thanks to Joe Biden’s awesome stewardship of the economy, and yet…

“Wholesale prices for chicken eggs soared by nearly 55% last month, and wholesale food prices rose by 3.1% (their highest monthly increase in two years),” reports far-left CNN.

Ahh, and because a Democrat is in office, we are then immediately told…

Economists say not to panic. The “egg-flation” and sudden price hikes in some major food categories are reflections of isolated incidents rather than something systemic and indicative of a reacceleration of inflation.

Economists always tell us not to worry when a Democrat is president. Prosperity is right around the corner, don’t you see…

“Overall grocery price inflation is relatively tame; it’s essentially in line with where it was before the pandemic … nothing alarming,” said Gregory Daco, EY Parthenon’s chief economist. “But prices relative to where they were before the pandemic remain very high.” The once-in-a-generation bout of high inflation — although caused by a confluence of factors that emerged because of the pandemic, war in Ukraine and other events — weighed heavily on Americans and ultimately propelled former President Donald Trump back to the White House. [emphasis added]

“Other events,” y’all.

Other.

Events.

Gee, what could those “other events” possibly be?

Apparently, “other events” is CNN’s stand-in for how the Seinfeld characters would gloss over the most embarrassing part of a story with, “Yada yada yada.”

Allow me to tell you what those other events are… Biden’s lunatic spending, especially with the hilariously-named “Inflation Reduction Act,” the bill that spent and wasted a fortune on climate nonsense. And let’s not forget Biden’s war on domestic energy production that increases the cost of every product that requires energy to be manufactured, shipped, and stored — which means it increased the cost of everything because everything requires energy to be manufactured, shipped, and stored.

Something else the media always forgets to mention is accumulated inflation. When we’re told inflation is slowing, that means that the cost of goods that month will still increase, but increase by a lower percentage than the previous month. The cost is still going up, though.

Last month I paid over $7.00 for a bag of Doritos. Eggs cost at least $3.00 a dozen the last time I bought some. A twelve-pack of soda jumped from $3.00 to $10.00.

But don’t despair over the corporate media’s Yada-yada-yada-ing over basic economic facts. Once Republican Donald Trump is back in office, the media will magically become economically literate again. You’ll know exactly how government spending and policy affect your food costs. And if Trump can’t be blamed, the media use lies to blame him.

