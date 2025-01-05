A California vegan restaurant chain is closing for good on Sunday after furious activists targeted the business for offering customers meat.

Sage Regenerative Kitchen & Brewery has locations in Pasadena and Echo Park but financial problems such as rent and taxes have also contributed to its closure, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Owner Mollie Engelhart was downcast after vegans who disagreed with the added menu options protested the move to update the menu. The business had added bison burgers, cheese, and other foods to entice diners.

“Engelhart said it was all grown with regenerative farming methods, which are meant to have less environmental impact than traditional farming,” the Post article read.

However, the plan apparently did not work and infuriated vegans who gave the restaurant bad reviews online and offered negative comments on the restaurant’s social media pages.

“There’s no honour in unnecessary killing. You are guilty of crimes against compassion. You were never vegan. Vegans do not go back and let down the innocent animals. Regeneration comes from rewilding not just better welfare. Sad and hypocritical and karma deserving,” one person wrote on a video Engelhart posted in April.