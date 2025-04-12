The Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is pointing the finger at three Democrat-controlled states for the bulk of fraudulent unemployment payments.

The agency recently uncovered $382 million in such payments since 2020 and named California, New York, and Massachusetts as the top states to blame for the problem, Fox News reported on Friday.

In a social media post on Wednesday, DOGE said, “An initial survey of Unemployment Insurance claims since 2020 revealed the following: – 24.5k people over 115 years old claimed $59M in benefits – 28k people between 1 and 5 years old claimed $254M in benefits – 9.7k people with birth dates over 15 years in the future claimed $69M in benefits.”

“In one case, someone with a birthday in 2154 claimed $41k,” the agency stated:

The following day, DOGE explained in an update that, “California, New York, and Massachusetts accounted for most of these improper claims, totaling $305M in unemployment benefits.”

“Additionally, California accounted for 68% of the unemployment benefits paid to parolees identified by CBP on the terrorist watchlist or with criminal records,” the agency added:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on DOGE’s findings, with one person writing, “Massachusetts is a cesspool of corruption.”

“Big government creates big waste,” another user replied, while someone else said, “So the 3 states with the most notorious sanctuary cities in the nation claimed the most unemployment benefits, fraudulently? I mean there is no way that’s a coincidence, it sure looks like illegal immigrants are collecting taxpayer benefits.”

In a statement to Fox, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields highlighted the fact that people are fleeing states where Democrats are in power.

“There’s a reason for the mass exodus from Democrat-run states that have mismanaged their economies and driven residents to the nearest Republican-led state. High taxes, poor stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and progressive policies continue to yield negative results, which is why Americans overwhelmingly support the work of DOGE,” Fields said.

On Monday, Breitbart News reported that DOGE official Antonio Gracias said millions of migrants who were brought into the United States under former President Joe Biden are now on Medicaid and voter rolls.

He stated, “We looked at voter rolls and we found that thousands are registered to vote in friendly states. And we looked even further in those friendly states and found that many of those people had actually voted. It was shocking to us. If I hadn’t seen this with my own eyes, I wouldn’t believe it… it is shockingly bad.”