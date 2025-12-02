Costco Sues U.S. Government To Protect Possible Tariff Refunds

Costco has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of International Trade seeking to preserve its right to a refund of tariffs paid under President Donald Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The warehouse club chain filed the complaint Nov. 28, joining dozens of other companies that have brought similar cases in recent weeks as the Supreme Court weighs the legality of Trump’s tariff program.

The lawsuit aims to ensure Costco remains eligible for refunds if the high court ultimately rules against the tariffs. The company said Customs and Border Protection denied its request to extend deadlines for finalizing tariff determinations, which could jeopardize its ability to seek full refunds later.

Costco did not specify in the filing how much it has paid in tariffs under IEEPA. The company has previously said about a third of its U.S. sales are imported products, with items from China representing roughly 8% of total U.S. sales.

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Trump’s tariffs Nov. 5 and placed the case on an expedited schedule, though the justices have not indicated when they will rule.

Other major companies that have filed similar protective lawsuits include Revlon, Kawasaki Motors, and EssilorLuxottica.