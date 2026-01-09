Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with Energy Executives

President Donald Trump meets with the executives of oil and gas companies on Friday, January 9.

The president announced following the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro that millions of barrels of sanctioned oil would be turned over to the United States by Venezuela’s interim government.

“This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!” Trump posted to Truth Social.