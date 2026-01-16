Trump Says He Doesn’t Want to Lose Hassett to The Fed

President Donald Trump on Friday said he wants to keep Kevin Hassett as his economic adviser, a remark that many interpreted as indicating he is less likely to be nominated to head the Federal Reserve.

“I see Kevin is in the audience and I just want to thank you. You were fantastic on television today,” Trump said, referring to Hassett’s appearance on the Fox Business Network earlier on Friday. “I actually want to keep you where you are, if you want to know the truth.”

Hassett is currently the National Economic Director, the top White House economics position. He has been considered one of the top contenders to be appointed to head the Fed when chairman Jerome Powell’s term expires this spring. The other leading contender is Kevin Warsh, a former Fed official, leading to people to speculate that Trump is likely to choose between what the president has called “the two Kevins.”

The Trump administration has also interviewed Rick Rieder, the chief bond investment manager at Blackrock, and Trump-appoointed Fed governor Christopher Waller for the position. Both are considered dark horses because of their lack of a close relationship with the president.

“Kevin Hassett is so good, I’m saying, ‘Wait a minute. These Fed guys, certainly the ones we have now, they don’t talk much. I would lose you. It’s a serious concern for me,” Trump said. “We don’t want to lose him Susie. So we’ll see how it all works out, okay?”

Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff, was also in the audience.

Although Trump’s remarks elicited laughter in the room, they sent the odds of Warsh getting the nomination soaring on Polymarket. Hassetts odds fell sharply, putting him not far above Waller.