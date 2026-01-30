Exclusive — State Financial Officers Hail Trump’s New ‘Fraud Czar’ Colin McDonald

State financial officers hailed President Donald Trump’s nomination of Colin McDonald to serve as the first-ever assistant attorney general for national fraud enforcement.

On Thursday, the president nominated Associate Deputy Attorney General Colin McDonald to lead the newly established attorney general position for national fraud enforcement.

“I am pleased to nominate Colin McDonald to serve as the first ever Assistant Attorney General for National FRAUD Enforcement, a new Division at the Department of Justice, which I created to catch and stop FRAUDSTERS that have been STEALING from the American People,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“My Administration has uncovered Fraud schemes in States like Minnesota and California, where these thieves have stolen Hundreds of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars,” he added.

The president’s nomination was hailed by state financial offices across the nation.

Allison Ball, the state auditor of Kentucky, said in a written statement obtained by Breitbart News, “As Auditor, my office fights every day against fraud. I’m excited to see President Trump lead the way at the national level by appointing the first Fraud Czar. Americans work hard and their tax dollars deserve protection.”

“Thank you, President Trump, for your historic nomination of Colin McDonald as the first-ever Assistant Attorney General for National Fraud Enforcement,” Vivek Malek, the state treasurer of Missouri, said. “Each year, billions of dollars flow overseas, with transfers linked to illicit cartel activity. As Missouri State Treasurer, I will continue fighting to make the Show-Me State the first in the nation to require verification of legal status before money is remitted abroad.”

“President Trump’s new Department of Justice appointment is a clear and welcome signal for state financial officers on the front lines of the fight against fraud. Assistant Attorney General McDonald will be a critical national ally in protecting taxpayers, and I congratulate him on his new role,” Marlo Oaks, the state treasurer of Utah, said.

Oaks continued, “As states work to expose fraud and corruption, knowing federal law enforcement under the Trump Administration is fully engaged and has our backs is a significant development that will result in better outcomes for all.”

O.J. Oleka, the CEO of the State Financial Officers Foundation, said in a statement:

We are thrilled that President Trump has nominated the first-ever Assistant Attorney General for National Fraud Enforcement. Hardworking Americans deserve to know that elected officials and bureaucrats are being held accountable for how their tax dollars are spent. State financial officers work tirelessly every day to uncover and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse. They know firsthand that stopping fraud can mean preventing inflation and supporting affordability across the nation. We look forward to partnering with the Trump administration to help protect taxpayers by opposing and exposing all those who abuse Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars.